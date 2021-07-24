Your “free speech” is killing people

Reading Spokesman letters and opinions, I understand the limitations of free speech in America. I look at the freedom of saying anything the same way I approach a round-a-bout when driving. Never mind the yield signs, does any driver feel they have the right to proceed into the circle?

Apply the same feeling to what some people are saying about COVID politics. Is anyone right when it comes to political opinions? We forget what works and choose beliefs over facts. It’s a fact that treating drinking water with chlorine saves millions of lives. It’s a fact that treating sewage allows us to live safely in large numbers. It’s a fact that roads and bridges allow us to move freely and have commerce. It’s also a fact that public health allows us to live in communities without dying of diseases like Cholera and COVID.

So, it’s time for folks on the political right to take the vaccine and stop this pandemic. Your exercise of free vaccine speech is killing people. I see unvaccinated people like a rabid animal that needs to be quarantined before it bites someone and gives them rabies.

I certainly don’t want to die of COVID over your free speech. Do you need your mother to tell you not to listen to Tucker and Hannity and not jump off that COVID bridge?

Pete Scobby

Newport