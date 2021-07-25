Ametu will keep SPS strong

Representation matters.

That’s why I’m voting for Rion Ametu for Spokane Public Schools Board Director Position 4. The Spokane Education Association and the Washington Education Association have endorsed Rion.

If voters want a South Hill conservative who wishes to strip investments in SPS students, teachers and schools, then Rion Ametu is not their candidate.

Rion, a Navy veteran who lives in north Spokane, is a parent of an SPS student. He has seen firsthand the effects that COVID-19 school closures and hybrid learning have had on children, parents and teachers. From limited internet access to social-emotional challenges, Rion understands what families have faced for well over a year.

Rion is running to keep Spokane Public Schools strong. As a black man, he wants to ensure the SPS Equity Resolution positively impacts not just children of color, but all children who struggle in the shadows of our community. Moving around often as a child in California, Rion and his mother dealt with poverty and instability while working hard to accomplish their goals. He knows strong public schools are the bedrock of a community, lifting up children from all backgrounds.

As a busy dad, Rion understands parents can’t always stay connected to what goes on within SPS. He wants to be their voice.

Please join me in voting for Rion Ametu, SPS Board Director Position 4. As a parent volunteer, I know the importance of electing a director who understands the true meaning of Spokane Public Schools’ motto: Excellence For Everyone.

Hilary Kozel

Spokane