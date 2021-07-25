Are they not worried?

I see, with apprehension, the rate of COVID infections and deaths in the country rising fast, apparently hitting the unvaccinated disproportionately. Then I listen to Republican leaders telling their followers not to get the vaccine (“they’re not effective”; “they’re dangerous”; “it’s a conspiracy”, etc.).

Logically, it follows that infections and deaths are hitting Republicans at a far greater rate than anyone else.

As a cynic, I wonder … are the Republican leaders and media influencers trying to kill off their electorate?

Valerie Derks

Deer Park