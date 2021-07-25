Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

COVID vaccine race

Just like the Cold War with the Soviet Union, we are currently in an arms race with a deadly enemy: COVID. We won the Cold War by acknowledging the threat, and made sacrifices to stay ahead of the weapon escalation curve til we won.

With COVID, we made progress but are now stalled near victory because some among us are not willing to fully acknowledge the threat and accept the vaccine treatment. This is the opening COVID is looking for to win the war. It continues to change, mutate, become more deadly and transmittable. And it wants very much to kill you and all you are in contact with if you get it. The vaccine has been proven to prevent that.

I can understand some reasons for not getting the vaccine. If your doctor tells you shouldn’t because of other health compromises, then don’t. But for other deniers, don’t base your decision on unsubstantiated rumors, blogs, and TV personality warnings.

Right now, not getting the vaccine is like playing Russian Roulette. You can spin that six-shot cylinder only so many times until you don’t hear the click that kills you. When that happens with COVID, you’ve already contaminated loved ones and innocent strangers you passed by days before, and they others. So, roll up your sleeve and get that shot in the arm now, before COVID out races us to something more deadly and shuts down the economy again.

Sterling Leibenguth

Spokane

 

