Opinion >  Letters

CRT just another fad

I do not understand why people are so quick to embrace the latest fad, Critical Race Theory. What we have is something developed by a group a lawyers. No scientists, no sociologists, psychologists, or any other -ists.

So we have a “theory” created by one of the least trusted professions in America, and endorsed by many politicians (which is the least trusted profession in America). It reminds me of the old adage “Would you by a used car from these people?”

Sounds like a recipe for disaster, yet people are falling over themselves to jump on board. I don’t get it. I am sure there are other peer-reviewed theories that were actually developed by some group of “-ists” that are much more believable — or if not, at least from a trustworthy source.

Jon Stanescu

Sprague

 

