Opinion >  Letters

Help write history

A second generation of dreams from the Lish family now affords us this prime candidate, Mike Lish, to advocate for small and medium-sized businesses as well as schools to hear the voices of parents, students and teachers with impunity. His family is invested financially to see Spokane prosper for all who choose to make this their home as his parents immigrated here to the United States for those same opportunities.

I have spoken with Mike Lish about chronic homelessness, public safety and educational excellence. His innovative approaches to root causes inform me, as a voter, of his concern and compassion on all sides of these important issues. He is a problem solver and a bridge builder.

Mike Lish is asking questions and getting answers that create new perspectives and opportunities for those needing help with mental health issues, financial and housing assistance as well as substance abuse. We can proudly vote Mike Lish to courageously lead the implementation of these new horizons within the City Councils jurisdiction.

Be part of building Spokane’s excellent future with a vote for Mike Lish to Spokane City Council. Remember - those who vote write history. Be a writer!

Patricia Shadden

Spokane

 

