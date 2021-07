We have a lot of items to be recycled every week — plastic, cardboard, etc. We always fill up our recycling can every week.

Now that it is only being emptied every other week I am forced to put the extra recyclables in my regular garbage can. Seems to defeat the idea of recycling, don’t ya think? Why doesn’t the city only empty the green garden cans every other week and the recycling cans every week?

Mary Brown

Spokane