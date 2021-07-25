SAR doesn’t represent us

Don’t let Realtors and developers buy City Hall! Once again the Spokane Association of Realtors is spending big on the City Hall races as they just spent $100,000 in the primary to buy two seats on the City Council. They don’t represent the best interests of our neighborhoods, our residents, our city or even most Realtors.

I urge you to ignore their recent endorsements in District 3 and cast your ballot for either Zack Zappone or Lacrecia Hill. Both are dedicated to our community and won’t be pawns of developers or moneyed interests THEY will listen to our citizens. I have my favorite, but either would be far better for our city.

I’ve been a real estate agent/broker for close to 13 years, and my focus has always been taking care of our community, our neighborhoods and our fellow citizens. I care about ethics, treating everyone with respect and dignity and I am not comfortable with the level of spending by the Realtor association. Quite frankly, I consider it unethical to attempt to sway the election like this. They don’t represent me and they sure don’t represent you, so who are they doing this for? They are buying seats at the table, just like they bought Mayor Woodward’s office and we all know what a train wreck that has been.

It may seem all Realtors support their efforts I can assure you many don’t. Vote for Zack Zappone or Lacrecia Hill and tell the Realtors association Spokane is not for sale.

Gene Brake

Spokane