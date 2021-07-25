Where are the vaccination patriots?

In World War II, Americans lost 405,000 lives. Uncle Sam asked and sometimes ordered residents to black out their windows so as not to become targets for our enemies. Travel was restricted. Gas was rationed along with sugar and coffee. This was war.

I don’t recall organized resistance or people whining about losing their freedom. People knew they were not only taking care of themselves but taking care of their neighbors. They understood they were doing their part in the battle against fascism.

Failure to vaccinate lengthens the pandemic, which not only costs more lives but hurts tourism, restaurants and all travel-related industry. Factory production is hampered by employees afraid to return to work.

Right now we are in the midst of a pandemic of the unvaccinated that not only hurts the sick COVID patients but threatens the economic recovery of all. Failure to finish vaccinations would be like abandoning the war effort after we had defeated Hitler but forgetting about Japan.

We’ve lost north of 600,000 Americans. Isn’t it time that we all started worrying about our neighbors and the health of the United States. Can’t we all join this war effort?

Joe King

Spokane