Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Where are the vaccination patriots?

In World War II, Americans lost 405,000 lives. Uncle Sam asked and sometimes ordered residents to black out their windows so as not to become targets for our enemies. Travel was restricted. Gas was rationed along with sugar and coffee. This was war.

I don’t recall organized resistance or people whining about losing their freedom. People knew they were not only taking care of themselves but taking care of their neighbors. They understood they were doing their part in the battle against fascism.

Failure to vaccinate lengthens the pandemic, which not only costs more lives but hurts tourism, restaurants and all travel-related industry. Factory production is hampered by employees afraid to return to work.

Right now we are in the midst of a pandemic of the unvaccinated that not only hurts the sick COVID patients but threatens the economic recovery of all. Failure to finish vaccinations would be like abandoning the war effort after we had defeated Hitler but forgetting about Japan.

We’ve lost north of 600,000 Americans. Isn’t it time that we all started worrying about our neighbors and the health of the United States. Can’t we all join this war effort?

Joe King

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430