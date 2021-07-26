Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Re-shearing the sheep

Is the federal government deputizing “Big Tech” to monitor domestic texts to stem a flood of so-called vax “misinformation”? If so, wouldn’t this form of corporate censorship indicate a lack of faith in the American public’s ability to discern the validity of what they consume through their communication devices?

If true, what does that say about the Beltway’s belief in public education’s effectiveness to deliver a cognitively competent populace? Aren’t teacher unions one of the biggest contributors to the campaigns of entrenched policymakers intent on preserving and increasing heavy-handed centralized authority to the detriment of the structure of the federal republic created by the Founding Fathers of the United States of America? Does the political class have a reason to sentence large swaths of its people to mediocre foundational educational experiences?

Is the sheep-ification devolution from individualism to collectivism losing steam, thus necessitating a sharpening of the shears?

William Baxley

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430