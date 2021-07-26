What are we doing?

As a lifelong Spokane resident, let me say I avoid downtown Spokane at all costs. There is nothing down there I need and a whole lot of stuff I don’t need.

But my wife and I like to walk from Gonzaga down around Riverfront Park and back. On our recent walk I couldn’t help but admire the transformation that had taken place in Riverfront Park. For the first time that I can remember I actually felt good about downtown. That was until we rounded the corner by the carousel and saw people sleeping on the ground with blankets right in front of the carousel.

Are you kidding me? We spent millions of dollars to improve the park and we allow transients to camp out in a prime location. Since when is this OK? My mood went from excitement to embarrassment for our city. I really thought our new mayor would get a handle on this. I think it has gotten worse. I thought we had warming and cooling shelters. And housing for the homeless that apparently isn’t being used.

Maybe Madame Mayor and her council members should drive over to Coeur d’Alene and ask them how they do it. You don’t see folks sleeping on the sidewalk over there. I would think twice about opening a business downtown if you have to step over bodies to get in the front door.

Bob Wester

Spokane