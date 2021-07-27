Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Could be a scare tactic

OMG! It hasn’t been this hot/cold/wet/dry since 1924/1902/1938/1895! I wonder how those previous records happened without the benefit of gas-guzzling SUVs?

Recently there was a headline about raging wildfires, caused by (you guessed it) “man-made global warming.” Below the article was the “100 Years Ago” column which described … raging wildfires. Do you think it’s possible that climate and weather go through cycles, and that the current hysteria is simply a scare tactic to promote submission to a totalitarian government?

David Glass

Spokane

 

