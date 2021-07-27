Slipping into socialism

In 1978, airline deregulation was proposed and in 1980 railroad deregulation was proposed- along with the Motor Carrier Act stopping excessive regulation of the Trucking Industry. President Carter, Sen. Edward Kennedy and Sen. Joe Biden were all in favor of ending government regulations, helping fuel huge innovation and growth by the private sector; (government got out of the way!)

Now, Sens. Sanders, Warren and others want to reverse this. Trillions in proposed spending equals crushing debt, and dishonest disbursal of funds. Our southern border is a disaster and this administration seems to thrive on dividing the people. I have not seen any attempt to “heal,” or deal with any issue by including any one of the “incorrect” political camps to the closed-door meetings. Attempting to silence half of the people is a dramatic failure, and governors and state legislators need to step up to the task and find common ground.

The right to work, and rise to the level of your best contribution is honorable! People around the world wait to come here and be like us. Escaping socialism is what they “live and if necessary die for!” Don’t let us down.

Norman Gale

Spokane