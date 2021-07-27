Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Use common sense

I just don’t understand the mindset of some people. You have the opportunity to get two, free, highly effective COVID vaccinations that have been proven to save lives and you do what? Listen to Tucker Carlson rant and rave about Big Brother forcing you to get vaccinated? Believe it’s a left-wing conspiracy?

This is the worst pandemic in 100 years and it’s not a Liberal or Conservative issue … it is a life or death, serious, human being issue. If you don’t want to get vaccinated for your own safety, at least think about the people you love and how your game of Russian roulette that you’re playing may affect them.

Over 95 percent of those affected with the coronavirus these past few months are younger people who have not been vaccinated. What does that tell you?

Use common sense over idiocy and take the necessary steps and do the right thing: Get vaccinated.

Oh, and by the way, most of the talking heads at Fox, including their owner, Rupert Murdoch, have been vaccinated.

Joe Speranzi

Spokane

 

