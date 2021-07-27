Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Whom do you believe?

Whom do you believe? The doctors, nurses, microbiologists, epidemiologists, other researchers, and even Sen. Mitch McConnell (he had polio as a child) who keep saying COVID19 is dangerous?

But, on the other hand, you have people who barely passed science (if they passed at all) in high school who keep saying it is not. And of course, we have those fine people who believe the pandemic is a government conspiracy and a hoax. Gee whiz, it is hard to know who is right.

Jess Steven Hughes

Otis Orchards

 

