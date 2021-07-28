Mis-representation

Jenny Graham states that a person should have the privilege to do their own research and to make their own decision concerning to be vaccinated or not. She is not against vaccinations. A person should also have the privilege to also make a decision regarding their health care, what medications they take.

I am utterly amazed at the way Kip Hill consistently denigrates Jenny Graham and misrepresents what she says. As the Spokesman-Review, I would think you would want to represent truth nor misguided personal opinion. You, the Spokesman-Review, have routinely calumniated conservative thought.

Terri A. Zalevits

Spokane