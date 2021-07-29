Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Chase’s situational ‘truth’

I was amused to read Kip Hill’s article in Wednesday’s paper (“State Rep. Rob Chase’s anti-vaccine comments removed from Facebook,” July 21) regarding Rob Chase’s Facebook post being removed for misinformation.

According to Hill, in the post, Chase drew several conclusions that have been disproved by a federal judge, health experts and medical ethicists. His comparison of the vaccine rollout to the Nazi medical experimentation that brought about the Nuremberg Codes was called “reprehensible” in a ruling last month by a Texas federal judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan.

Further, he states, “Why would anyone take a vaccine that is not a vaccine, is not tested, violates the Nuremberg Code, the insert is blank, cannot be sued for damages, was created by Eugenicists (sic) who want a smaller Global population, and there are many natural cures available anyway.”

Where is the amusement, you ask.

Rob’s campaign signs state, “Truth Matters.” “I can ask any question I want,” he said. “That’s what a representative does.”

Can we agree to his right to speak his mind, but not to lie to his constituents?

My college professor was right when he said, “We all have a right to our own stupid opinions.” I like TRUTH.

Mike Britton

Spokane

 

