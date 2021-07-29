Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

We need a national fire policy

For the last five years we have had extensive fires in the Northwest as well as along the Pacific Coast. To date, this seems to be approached on a state-by-state basis, with both state and federal funding to supplement the costs.

It obviously isn’t working. We really need a national policy to take care of this serious problem. The present administration seems well attuned to the problems with climate change. Do they have to smell our smoke in New York and Washington, DC, to realize we have a serious problem? Billions of tons of carbon dioxide being released annually.

We really need a national program … a “War on Wildfires” if you will. The Air Force has been in the process of replacing its fleet of KC-135 tankers and KC-10A Extenders. Why couldn’t these planes be repurposed for fire fighting, strategically placed in in potentially critical burn areas on a ready to go basis?

Something different from an obvious failed policy needs to be done.

Yes, while Congress and Biden fiddle, the West burns.

Mike Ryan

Nine Mile Falls

 

