Opinion >  Letters

This makes no sense

If conservatives and Republicans want to win any future U.S. elections, whether at the county, state or national levels, wouldn’t you think they’d stop obediently following their culture-war approach of remaining silent on the issue of their supporters getting fully vaccinated for COVID-19? As a politician wanting to get elected, they need their constituents to be alive so they can vote for them. Conservative politicians never speak in support of their constituents getting fully vaccinated for COVID-19 for the ridiculous reason they think they would be interpreted as violating culture-war etiquette.

The overwhelming majority of serious COVID cases — 97% of hospital admissions and 99.5% of COVID deaths — are occurring among those who are not vaccinated, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, White House briefing on July 20, 2021. “COVID-19 is killing almost exclusively unvaccinated people,” according to Rochelle Walensky, CDC director… “The country’s summer of freedom from COVID-19 is turning savage for the half of the nation that is still not fully vaccinated,” Washington Post July 21, 2021. Lack of vaccinations also increases the likelihood that COVID-19 will more likely mutate into variants worse than the Delta variant.

As cases of the Delta variant are rapidly increasing for those people who are currently unvaccinated, isn’t not getting a COVID vaccine in 2021 the equivalent of repeatedly shooting yourself in the foot over and over again? Why is this better than two COVID shots in your arm?

Kelly Courtright

Deer Park

 

