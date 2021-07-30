Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The other party

President Harry S. Truman summed it up best when he said “Democrats work to help people who need help. That other party, they work for people who don’t need help. That’s all there is to it.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was the largest tax overhaul in over three decades. It was rushed through the majority Republican Congress and it’s working exactly as it was intended: Make sure the pockets of the wealthy are lined at the expense of the working class. The Republican mantra of “cutting taxes” means cutting taxes for the rich.

President Biden said in his April 28, 2021, address to Congress: “twenty million Americans lost their job in the pandemic — working- and middle-class Americans. At the same time, roughly 650 billionaires in America saw their net worth increase by more than $1 trillion — in the same exact period. And they’re now worth more than $4 trillion. My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked and it’s time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out. “

Billionaire Bill Gates said: “There’s no doubt that what we want government to do in terms of better education and better health care means that we need to collect more in taxes. And there’s no doubt that as we raise taxes, we can have most of that additional money come from those who are better off … I need to pay higher taxes.”

Michael McCarty

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430