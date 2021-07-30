The other party

President Harry S. Truman summed it up best when he said “Democrats work to help people who need help. That other party, they work for people who don’t need help. That’s all there is to it.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was the largest tax overhaul in over three decades. It was rushed through the majority Republican Congress and it’s working exactly as it was intended: Make sure the pockets of the wealthy are lined at the expense of the working class. The Republican mantra of “cutting taxes” means cutting taxes for the rich.

President Biden said in his April 28, 2021, address to Congress: “twenty million Americans lost their job in the pandemic — working- and middle-class Americans. At the same time, roughly 650 billionaires in America saw their net worth increase by more than $1 trillion — in the same exact period. And they’re now worth more than $4 trillion. My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked and it’s time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out. “

Billionaire Bill Gates said: “There’s no doubt that what we want government to do in terms of better education and better health care means that we need to collect more in taxes. And there’s no doubt that as we raise taxes, we can have most of that additional money come from those who are better off … I need to pay higher taxes.”

Michael McCarty

Spokane