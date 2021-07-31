Aloha, Rolo!
Sat., July 31, 2021
Shawn Vestal hit the helmet square on with his column regarding Coach Rolo (“WSU should stick to its guns on Rolovich’s shots,” July 28).
Aside from it being a medical reason that prevents him from not getting the vaccine (which he won’t, and doesn’t have to, tell us), I think Rolovich should be let go. Students and faculty have to have the vaccine or be remote. I don’t see how a coach could coach remotely — it is a hands-on job.
He was hired with the expectation that his coaching was more than just sport — that he believed in building character and fine, educated graduates. Not getting vaccinated is opposite to that: it shows he doesn’t believe in science or the health and well-being of not only himself, but his student-athletes he coaches.
This whole week has been an embarrassment to Cougs and WSU. Rolo has created a freak show — which I have read is basically what he loves to do. This time, his freak show is dragging down the team, university, fans, alums, … WSU doesn’t need this. Aloha, Rolo!
GO COUGS!
Tricia Hensel Sporn
Spokane