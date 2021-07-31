Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Aloha, Rolo!

Shawn Vestal hit the helmet square on with his column regarding Coach Rolo (“WSU should stick to its guns on Rolovich’s shots,” July 28).

Aside from it being a medical reason that prevents him from not getting the vaccine (which he won’t, and doesn’t have to, tell us), I think Rolovich should be let go. Students and faculty have to have the vaccine or be remote. I don’t see how a coach could coach remotely — it is a hands-on job.

He was hired with the expectation that his coaching was more than just sport — that he believed in building character and fine, educated graduates. Not getting vaccinated is opposite to that: it shows he doesn’t believe in science or the health and well-being of not only himself, but his student-athletes he coaches.

This whole week has been an embarrassment to Cougs and WSU. Rolo has created a freak show — which I have read is basically what he loves to do. This time, his freak show is dragging down the team, university, fans, alums, … WSU doesn’t need this. Aloha, Rolo!

GO COUGS!

Tricia Hensel Sporn

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430