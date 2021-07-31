Shawn Vestal hit the helmet square on with his column regarding Coach Rolo (“WSU should stick to its guns on Rolovich’s shots,” July 28).

Aside from it being a medical reason that prevents him from not getting the vaccine (which he won’t, and doesn’t have to, tell us), I think Rolovich should be let go. Students and faculty have to have the vaccine or be remote. I don’t see how a coach could coach remotely — it is a hands-on job.

He was hired with the expectation that his coaching was more than just sport — that he believed in building character and fine, educated graduates. Not getting vaccinated is opposite to that: it shows he doesn’t believe in science or the health and well-being of not only himself, but his student-athletes he coaches.

This whole week has been an embarrassment to Cougs and WSU. Rolo has created a freak show — which I have read is basically what he loves to do. This time, his freak show is dragging down the team, university, fans, alums, … WSU doesn’t need this. Aloha, Rolo!

GO COUGS!

Tricia Hensel Sporn

Spokane