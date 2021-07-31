Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Joe’s policies

O.K. I will give you that Donald Trump is a narcissist with an abrasive personality. His policies, however, were generally good for America.

Now we have a president whose son has cashed in on daddy’s vice-president’s position to pocket millions from Russia, China and Ukraine, but Joe knows nothing about it. Whoops, what about the pictures with some of the actors? Corruption … impact on foreign policy?

Now the spending! $1.9 trillion COVID, $1.2 trillion infrastructure, and $3.5 trillion welfare (likely $5+ trillion), but we are promised modest inflation. Good luck. Fasten your seat belt.

The president’s attack on capitalism and capital formation will stifle growth and cost jobs. It will hurt those he promises to help.

How about 180,000 illegal immigrants per month being flown or bused across the country?

Joe may seem to be a nice guy, but his policies are disastrous, and he is surrounded by people who wish a revolution to create a socialist or Marxist utopia. How has that worked elsewhere?

2022 and a new Congress can’t come too soon!

Dean Haagenson

Hayden

 

