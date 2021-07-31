Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The reform we really need

There is a lot of talk today about reform, police reform, judicial reform, criminal justice, etc. What we really need is citizen reform, we need to be better people.

We need to respect others, their property and the rules and laws of our society. We need to teach our children to do the same. We have rules and laws so that we know what to do. We need them for order and safety. All rules matter.

There have to be consequences for those who do not adhere. For that we have a justice system. As Justice is portrayed as blind, this system must be fair and efficient. Race, gender or psychology should not be used to excuse criminal behavior. If they are, then justice is perverted. Punish the crime, not the criminal, but those who chose not to obey our laws must have consequences.

As citizens, we should not be forced to tolerate criminal behavior. We citizens need to take personal responsibility for our behavior, not looking to blame others for our problems. We must value education and hard work, be sober and look to doing something productive with our lives. What we do matters. If we can improve as citizens, the other reforms will follow.

Jeff Reyburn

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430