Nothing “sporting’ about it

Your article that glorified the hunting of a bear in Alaska (“Graphic reminder of nature’s power,” May 23) is a reminder of how little man has stepped forward as we step out of the humanitarian crisis from the past year.

The picture of a hunter, from the perfect smile to the latest camo and weapon, as a beautiful bear lies dying in the snow, only to be “pelted and packed out” a few hours later, is abhorrent. The smug pride on the hunter’s face contrasted with the lifeless eyes of the bear is emblematic of the little chance human hunters give their prey.

Furthermore, it is is the hunter’s own words that should give pause to such an act, when faced with the will of the bear to live, to give defense in the only way it knows how … the hunter’s words: ” We both thought we were going to die … what is that going to feel like? Am I going to feel the pain of getting ripped apart?” The irony is palatable. Where was that conscious reflection as the hunter used “7 high powered bullets” to mortally wound this animal?

Hunting is as old as man. For those that depend upon the meat for food, skin for warmth, respect. The hunter calls out that “bear meat is nasty” and that the hide and skull will be used for “research and stuff.” I imagine that “stuff” is on his wall or floor in his home.

The article read as if this was one man’s heroic battle with nature. That his survival was the result of overcoming tremendous odds. It was neither. This was trophy hunting, pure and simple. The fact that the Spokesman made the decision to publish an article regarding this hunt only added to the glory seeking. We need to be better.

Erica Apfelbaum

Spokane