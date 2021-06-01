Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

This world needs to change

Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted.

In this world the word “no” is not taken seriously. When you take off our clothes and we say “no” that’s considered harassment. When you touch us and we say “don’t,” that’s considered sexual assault. When you decide to have sex with a woman and she does not give consent, that’s considered rape.

Women have the right to stand up and get justice for what you put us through. When you decide that it’s OK to rape someone, you are taking away our control and giving us trauma that we will never forget. Women shouldn’t have to worry about what they wear out in public; women are not asking to get raped. Leave us alone.

There are more than 800,000 cases of suicide every year, and more than half are women who were victims of sexual assault. Women are not play toys, we were not put on this Earth to be used for men’s sexual pleasure. As women we need to stick together and stand up for ourselves. As a 15-year-old survivor of sexual assault, this world needs to change.

Kaitlyn Lambert

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430