Enough is enough!

After reading the article regarding COVID fines to our small local businesses (“State levies fines for virus infractions,” May 24), I could not stop thinking how unfair these fines are - especially the $126,000 fine placed on Cole’s Coffee Shop. This is a complete travesty as far as I am concerned.

I had visited Cole’s Coffee several times and was completely comfortable being there every time. I am sick and tired of seeing nearly every week another local business shutting their doors for good because of the ridiculous restrictions imposed across the board by our governor against these small businesses.

Adding insult to injury, we have what I call “government bureaucratic spies” harassing and fining these small businesses. This state government allows riots in Seattle, does nothing about the growing untenable problem with homelessness while doing everything possible to destroy our local family-owned businesses. These bureaucratic spies have probably never known or experienced the costs, risks, pressure of regulation quagmires and taxes it takes to develop a successful business.

For goodness’ sake, get back to using common sense rather than pushing an agenda that does nothing but take away our freedoms and punish those who work at an honest job contributing to the local business community.

In closing, I sincerely urge everyone reading this letter to get out and support Cole’s Coffee and any other small business struggling to make a go of it during this time of crazy insanity. It is well past time of saying we have had enough of it!

John Johnson

Spokane