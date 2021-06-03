Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Easing up too soon

As we all know, the COVID vaccine has come out recently and some guidelines have been lifted along with that.

Personally, it seems odd that in some places, if you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask. In most of these places, if you’re not wearing a mask, no one checks your card to make sure, everyone is just glad to not have to wear a mask. We can’t really say we blame them because we all know that masks aren’t fun to wear, but I feel this guideline was done a little too early, because it’s putting younger children at a higher risk of getting infected.

Although we may be rid of these masks for now, with some people running around without a mask or vaccine, this may be temporary. That’s what I think about the COVID vaccine.

Evan Shotwell

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430