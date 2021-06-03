Easing up too soon

As we all know, the COVID vaccine has come out recently and some guidelines have been lifted along with that.

Personally, it seems odd that in some places, if you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask. In most of these places, if you’re not wearing a mask, no one checks your card to make sure, everyone is just glad to not have to wear a mask. We can’t really say we blame them because we all know that masks aren’t fun to wear, but I feel this guideline was done a little too early, because it’s putting younger children at a higher risk of getting infected.

Although we may be rid of these masks for now, with some people running around without a mask or vaccine, this may be temporary. That’s what I think about the COVID vaccine.

Evan Shotwell

Spokane