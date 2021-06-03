Honoring Pauline Flett

Many thanks to Spokane Public Schools for naming the new middle school after Pauline Pascal Flett, whose tireless contributions to the Spokane Tribe and our local community are legendary. Her success in reviving the Tribe’s Salish language and then sharing it with all of us is a treasure that is sadly and all too often lost.

I am so pleased Pauline Flett’s legacy is now a memorial which will be shared in a very significant and deserving way with all of Spokane.

Jack Marchant

Spokane