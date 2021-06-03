Upon reading “Three land buys will boost Spokane Valley parks and trails” (May 25) by Jesse Tinsley, I think that an article should be written that promotes keeping our parks clean. While I am a supporter of Spokane Valley adding more parks, I think that the city is responsible for doing more to keep our parks clean and safe.

Parks such as Sullivan Park have a serious problem with people dumping trash along the river. At Sullivan Park, trails that used to lead to view spots along the river that people could either fish or simply enjoy the river from are now covered in trash, making the spot not usable or in some areas not accessible.

This is a serious problem, because without the trash being removed these trails become useless to those who want to relax beside the river. Although the animals that inhabit the river are already exposed to lead, arsenic and other contaminating metals, the trash dumped along the river that eventually ends up in the river, due to the height of the river changing throughout the year, is devastating to the animals and overall makes the Spokane River and even dirtier river than it already was.

If the city plans on creating more parks, I hope that they additionally put more effort into maintaining these parks.

Reagan Crosby

Spokane Valley