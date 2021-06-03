Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Tough but necessary

Wrestling is a high-impact and close-contact sport, and I love doing it. There’s no way of getting around the fact that it’s close contact, especially during a global pandemic.

Governor Inslee decided students have to wrestle with a mask on and COVID test two times a week. I and many other fellow wrestlers think this quite an inconvenience, but it’s important. Important to keep COVID-19 off our mats and outside our wrestling rooms. If we let cases and precautions slide now, all our quarantining and safety rules would have been for nothing.

It’s tough to be a wrestler, and even tougher to keep COVID cases down. Stay strong Pacific Northwest.

Orion VanLandingham

Spokane

 

