Inslee trying to save lives

Chris Cargill of the Washington Policy Center mocks Gov. Inslee’s COVID lockdown rules, slogans and metrics, stating Washington’s response has been inept (“Gov. Inslee has too much power over COVID rules,” May 28). Cargill also believes legislators have not exercised any controls on Inslee and suggestions for vaccination verification by employers is illegal. Finally, he states emergency powers should be time-limited.

Cargill gives Inslee no credit for his results — which are significant. COVID deaths in Washington are at 75 per 100,000 citizens, or the 7th lowest. Hawaii, #1, has 35, while New Jersey, the worst, is at 294. Idaho, 114; Montana, 150; North Dakota, 202; and South Dakota, 227.

Cargill argues Inslee is not concerned about the state of our economy, which I believe is not true. Rather, saving lives has taken precedence.

Kim Anderson

Spokane