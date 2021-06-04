Palestinians’ choice

In 1947, United Nations Resolution 181 was voted on in the UN, and 33 countries voted to allow the establishment of the state of Israel, after the Holocaust which led to the deaths of 6 million Jews by the Nazis. A few years later, nine nations of the UN Security Council voted to recognize Israel’s entry into the UN, including China and the Soviet Union.

Eight hundred thousand Jews were expelled from the surrounding Arab states, and the majority chose to immigrate to the new state of Israel.

The recent attacks by Hamas, who has vowed that the only solution is the total destruction of Israel, is unleashing thousands of rockets upon Israel. Israel responded, as they should, to this attack — as any sovereign nation would, even warning civilian occupants of identified rocket-launching targets to leave before the forthcoming counter attacks.

Palestinians in Gaza have a choice: get rid of Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists, recognize Israel’s right to exist, and enter into serious two-state solution talks, taking the path of peace and coexistence with Israel, akin to the Camp David Accords and the Abraham accords, or continue to support Hamas and continue to suffer retribution from Israel from the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas. It’s their choice. Israel has, and will continue to have the right to defend itself.

Steve Hintyesz

Spokane