What they really stand for

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same”…..

This is the oath Senator Risch and Senator Crapo both swore to uphold when they took office. But today they broke those vows by not supporting the bipartisan January 6th commission. And even more alarming, Senator Crapo voted for the filibuster and Senator Risch didn’t even have the decency to show up for the vote.

Yet their lives and the lives of other elected officials were put in danger by a terrorist mob intent on disrupting one of our most democratic of processes: the counting of the electoral votes for the president of the United States.

The safety of our democracy is not a partisan issue, but the behavior demonstrated by Senators Risch and Crapo was reprehensible and beyond shameful. I thought Idahoans stood for truth and decency, but apparently our senators stand for lies, obstruction and cowardice.

Heather Stout

Moscow