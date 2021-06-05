Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Athletes don’t need P.E. too

Classes are quite a mouthful for students to chew. Art, world languages, physical education and standard classes are all credits that current students at Mead High School need to earn before they graduate high school.

Taking a high school sport is hard. For many sports, athletes willingly shove time to train for a couple hours every weekday so they are able to perform at their best for the meets that can be often held on Saturdays. When you add that time up for the average school day, they can be at school for 8-10 hours before they get to their schedule at home, often including more schoolwork.

Student athletes should not need to take a P.E. class if they take two seasons during high school. The point of a P.E. class is to help get kids physically active, and that’s exactly what playing sports does to students along with improving their mental health and self-esteem.

Many other high schools are currently allowing their students to take two seasons of sports for a P.E. credit and has helped their students fulfill the requirements and take other classes that they can’t experience outside of school. We need to follow their example and help our students at Mead out by allowing them to exchange two high school sports seasons in replacement of a P.E. requirement.

Raelyn Whiting

Spokane

 

