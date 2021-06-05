How CMR has changed!

Look what she’s done to the bright-eyed woman who promised to do great things in DC. I voted for her, trusting promises made to the voters in the 5th District were sincere, when the GOP stood for something of value. I didn’t vote for her when she ran a third time. Clearly she checked her conscience at the door and became totally controlled by her GOP handlers, creating one more party line voting political parrot, supporting the constant barrage of GOP lies. However, I can’t deny she did some good things which benefited our district.

Then Trump became her god in 2017.

Fast forward to 2020 when, thankfully, voters drove Trump back into the swamp. As he perpetuated his “Big Lie” into 2021, her handlers nervously wavered but supported it, pulling her nose ring once again. Why did she and her GOP leaders vote against a formal investigation of the insurrection perpetrated on January 6, 2021?

Which is she and her GOP leaders more afraid of? The truth or a delusional sociopath? His insurgents killed six people and maimed hundreds, including security officers who fought to protect her and her thankless GOP peers. Our venerable Capitol was damaged. Pathetically, only 35 Republicans had the guts to support an investigation.

Alarmingly the GOP is spreading lies and stealing future voting rights from people who helped save our democracy in 2020. God help her children who have such an impaired role model for a mother.

Randall Ulberg

Spokane