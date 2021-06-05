Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Parking fee needlessly high

Has anyone noticed the outrageous cost to park at the new kids section of Riverfront Park? It’s $4 for the first hour and $1 per hour thereafter.

Parking is free, of course, at every other city park. Why so much at Riverfront Park? The lot was half empty when my grandchildren and I visited over the holiday, even though that area of the park was overflowing with small kids and their young parents. I imagine a lot of them parked elsewhere on side streets for free and walked to the park. Maybe a parking fee is required to keep freeloaders away from that lot, but wouldn’t $1 per hour do the job?

I can afford the $4 but it’s pretty steep for many of those young families. Parking at taxpayer-owned parks should be as close to free as possible. Parks and Recreation: reduce the Riverfront parking fee!

Don Peters

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430