Parking fee needlessly high

Has anyone noticed the outrageous cost to park at the new kids section of Riverfront Park? It’s $4 for the first hour and $1 per hour thereafter.

Parking is free, of course, at every other city park. Why so much at Riverfront Park? The lot was half empty when my grandchildren and I visited over the holiday, even though that area of the park was overflowing with small kids and their young parents. I imagine a lot of them parked elsewhere on side streets for free and walked to the park. Maybe a parking fee is required to keep freeloaders away from that lot, but wouldn’t $1 per hour do the job?

I can afford the $4 but it’s pretty steep for many of those young families. Parking at taxpayer-owned parks should be as close to free as possible. Parks and Recreation: reduce the Riverfront parking fee!

Don Peters

Spokane