Remember the losses

As we hear about CDC guidelines opening up, mask mandates lifting, sports returning, and schools going back full time, the struggle COVID put us through needs to be recognized. Many have lost loved ones, been separated from family, and have had their lives put on hold.

Recognizing those who have persevered through these things, finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, need to be noticed. Personally, it was hard having sports and school taken away. Seeing these things come back shows us that there always is the good that follows the bad.

As our lives begin to become normal again, don’t lose sight of what this world has gone through and what we have accomplished.

Isabel Sterner

Spokane