Opinion >  Letters

Unpunished intolerance

Schools are slowly but surely returning back to what we all know as “normal,” which is both a good and bad thing for most students. We’ve been used to showing up two-three days a week for six months, walking down eerily quiet hallways, and forgetting what half of our classmates even look like.

Since coming back with everyone, I’ve noticed the tolerance and dismissal of racist, misogynistic, xenophobic and ableist comments, remarks and “jokes” made by students. The ignorance of some of the staff I’ve seen is concerning, and me being a white cis-het woman, I can’t imagine how some of the minorities in our schools feel when they hear offensive comments that go unpunished.

Whether it’s people using the r-slur, making horrible “jokes” about WWII, or people constantly using the n-word, many of my friends and I are uncomfortable with how relaxed the staff is at our school.

If we continue to allow teachers and students to participate in hateful speech that goes unnoticed, yet continue to promote the phrases “you belong here” and “everyone is accepted,” it starts to show what our schools really think of racial, social, economic, and moral issues.

Reagan Silbar

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430