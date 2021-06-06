Failure to plan a head

“Head” is military speak for a bathroom facility.

On Memorial Day, the hottest day of the year to date, I and hundreds if not a couple thousand others visited the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake to pay honor to our fallen heroes. For whatever reason, on a day when they knowingly get the highest number of visitors, the management of the cemetery elected to not open the Administrative Building which houses the only bathrooms open to the public!

All of us were hydrating against the heat. And just about all of us were doing the knee-knocking dance, if you get my drift. Elderly visitors, pregnant women and children were all in dire straits. I actually heard one woman directing other ladies to go behind a maintenance building.

If labor cost is a contributing factor, then why not close up shop on another one or two days when the visitor count is typically low? Or perhaps restrict building entrance to only the bathroom area? I know that I had to drastically cut back on the amount of time that I could spend in contemplation. One can only hope that in future years the managers will take the needs of the public into consideration and plan a head.

Frank Schoonover

Spokane