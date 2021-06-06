Misinformed and meritless

The anti-Israeli diatribe (“Israel and Palestine”), published by the S.R. on Memorial Day, as a letter to the editor, is so inappropriate. A reader would think that on this solemn day of remembrance, you would choose a letter from a writer who praises the sacrifices of all fallen heroes.

Instead you choose a tirade against Israel’s conduct of the recent war with the terrorist gang infamously known as Hamas. The writer, Chris Haralam has undoubtedly never served in the U.S military.

He states, ”I was appalled by the disproportionate Israeli response to the desperate Hamas rocket attacks.” If Canada or Mexico ever fired 4,000 rockets on the United States of America you would really see a disproportionate response and you would not see a letter like Haralam wrote.

The Israel Defense Forces warned the civilians of Gaza to leave their homes. How many warring countries have ever given a population a heads-up to save themselves? Did the U.S. military warn the German population of Dresden that destruction was going to rain on them during WWll?

In the “Art of War,” by Sun Tzu, written around 500 BC, the author states that moral sustainability is critical to the success of any venture. The IDF maintained a strong sense of responsibility toward the civilians of Gaza by only targeting Hamas.

Haralam mentioning Hitler, “Mein Kampf” and Der Untermensch is preposterous, cruel and without basis. He calls the elected prime minister a neo-fascist,

Haralam’s letter is misinformed, outrageous and without any merit whatsoever.

Jack A. Abel

Spokane