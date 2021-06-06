Proving her unfitness

“Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day,” Gladys Sicknick said in a statement provided to Politico. “I suggest that all Congressmen and Senators who are against this Bill visit my son’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery and, while there, think about what their hurtful decisions will do to those officers who will be there for them going forward.

“Putting politics aside, wouldn’t they want to know the truth of what happened on January 6? If not, they do not deserve to have the jobs they were elected to do,” she added.

Despite Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ presence during those terrifying hours of insurrection, violence and desecration in the People’s House, she chose to follow the Republican herd and expose her unfitness as a representative. Her statement in the May 28, 2021, Spokesman meant to justify her nay vote, to quote my father, was a pile of malarkey seasoned with extra nonsense. Gladys Sicknick’s statement said it all.

Katherine Schutte

Newport, Wash.