What happened to my GOP?

I used to be a Republican, and we supported Sen. Taft to challenge Harry Truman in his re-election bid in 1948. The first time I voted, while in the Air Force, was to re-elect GOP’s Dwight Eisenhower to a second term.

The GOP now is calling for Idaho state senator Jim Woodward – by far the best of our district representatives—to resign and leave his party. Nationally, they voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from the House leadership for telling the truth about Donald Trump’s big lie – that he had won the 2020 election.

“Tragically the Republican Party has lost its way, perverted by fear, lies and self interest. GOP attacks on the integrity of our elections and our institutions pose a continuing threat to the nation,” says a panel of former Republican elected officials and cabinet members. (Spokesman May 14)

There is talk of a new party supporting honorable Republicans who stand up for truth and decency. If not, they will be welcomed to join the Democrats (my party since 1960), the inclusive party that represents the working -class people of this nation.

Jim Ramsey

Sandpoint