Enough with the guilt trips

I’m getting tired of people with no medical background guilt-tripping others to get vaccinated. According to them, folks who don’t vaccinate are mouth breathing, knuckle dragging, alt-right, neo-nazi, white supremist, people from red, rural counties. In Shawn Vestal’s latest guilt trip he even quotes Washington’s secretary of health, “They don’t wash their hands.”

When did insulting readers become the way to convince them you’re right? The vaccine has been in use for around 6 months, NO LONG-TERM RESEARCH. Hey corona bros, here’s an idea” Let’s look at history, medicines rushed into use before the research. Examples: Heroin, wonder drug, cures morphine addiction (it did); penicillin saved millions of lives, except for those it killed; amphetamines are great for diets; thalidomide cured morning sickness and horribly deformed babies; Dalkon shield, “better then the pill” while it destroyed uteruses; Valium for anxiety; 1976 Swine flu scare; Vioxx, a 24-hour non-narcotic pain reliever, except for the 38,000 it killed; opioids, can’t get hooked on them.

Last June a computer professor from the University of Illinois said 7-10 football players would die if football games were allowed. Even without the vaccine zero died of in-game player-to-player contact. Vaccine pushers, what would you tell the families of the 32 people in Illinois, fully vaccinated, who died of COVID? Oops, sucks to be you. Blue checkmark brigade, I am capable of using my dirty hands to research and make a decision, I don’t need your unsolicited advice.

Steven Stuart

Spokane

 

