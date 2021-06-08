Not the “Heart of Spokane”

It was lovely to see the young artist at work painting the giant mural on the 10,000 square-foot basketball court but SO DISAPPOINTING that the artist and the city believe that depicting only a male on the court represents the “Heart of Spokane.”

I ran to the calendar, double checked online and sure enough, it is 2021 — and in the same paper different article about women athletes not getting the attention these sportswomen have earned and deserve.

I think a rethinking of this mural is in order before further progress to include the full “Heart of Spokane.” Hmmmm … and of what nationality is this supposed representative of our heart?

Elizabeth Cobbs

Spokane