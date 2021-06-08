I had the pleasure of recently meeting and getting to know Naghmana Sherazi, a wonderful candidate for Spokane City Council. Naghmana was very knowledgeable and informed on all issues we discussed, and her passion for and commitment to public service were clear.

She was an extremely kind and warm person, and I am sure that she would work tirelessly to better her district and city of Spokane overall. I highly encourage everyone in Spokane District 1 to vote for Naghmana Sherazi for City Council!

Jana Wipf

Spokane