What’s your backup plan?

My dad taught me to always have a backup plan for life. Stocks and bonds, money in the bank; clothesline to dry clothes outside. We moved to beautiful Spokane from hot, humid Texas to enjoy cool weather and breezes blowing through piney neighborhoods, and … to enjoy a nice fire in the winter to warm our home. We don’t like to burn firewood as it accelerates deforestation, and trees soak up excess carbon. We were not anticipating regular power outages. Thankfully, we have a gas fireplace that kept our home warm for several days this winter. This is our backup plan.

Now we are hearing that neither gas nor wood is acceptable to heat your home. So tell me, what is your backup plan for freeze-outs and power outages? Is there enough electricity in your grid to power all the electric cars and all-electric homes and businesses in the winter? What is your backup plan, Spokane?

We reduced our carbon footprint by two-thirds, driving less and not having AC. All-electric is not a rational solution, because there is no backup plan, nor is it free. Batteries for electric cars have to be produced through ravage mining for lithium, cobalt and nickel. Mines will consume thousands of gallons of water per minute, dropping water tables. Batteries have to be tossed away after use, adding to junk pollution.

My fireplace is not going to cause the world to collapse. It’s our backup plan.

Brad Pearl

Spokane