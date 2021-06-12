Be proud of who you are

If you haven’t already seen from social media or other media outlets, it is currently June of 2021, which is Pride Month. This is a month dedicated to those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community whether that is out and celebrating with the world, or silently celebrating within the comfort of their own room. Both are valid and both are amazing choices.

No matter what your gender and/or sexuality identification are, you should feel proud. Being proud doesn’t always mean you’re bursting with the urge of telling your loved ones, because sometimes they won’t always accept this part of you (we’ve all seen those horrifying stories). This means accepting who you are and finding peace with it yourself because others validation isn’t always what you need.

To the people who still don’t accept this community, I pity you and your fragile ego. I do hope one day you will understand that you are not superior. While you figure that out, the rest of us will fight for these beautiful people and their equality. Each time people march down the street at Pride or hang up a Pride flag, another step toward getting their rights that they deserve — the Equality Act — is taken.

I myself hope that one day, people won’t have to be labeled as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, etc., but instead love who they love and people understand. I will continue hoping for this future because LOVE IS LOVE!

Chloe Mullins

Spokane