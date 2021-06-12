A better incentive

I’m deeply disappointed by the number of Spokane area restaurants that still require all customers to wear masks regardless of whether or not they have been fully vaccinated.

As Washington struggles to maintain the required momentum to the reach the governor’s 70% adult vaccination target, every person who was afraid to get COVID-19, infecting loved ones or wanted to get vaccinated “for the good of society” has already been vaccinated by now.

How do we get more of the approximately 37% of Washington’s adult population who have yet to be vaccinated to go get vaccinated? Well, if they’re not going to do it out of fear or “the goodness of their hearts,” then you’re going to have to incentivize them. With all respect to bars and cannabis dispensaries who are offering free drinks or joints within the parameters of the LCB’s stringent rules, it’s just not enough.

The best way to incentivize people who were never really that concerned about COVID-19 to get vaccinated is to tell them that they can stop wearing a mask once they’ve been fully vaccinated. They don’t really care about getting or spreading COVID-19, they just want to take off their damn masks! The CDC has already figured this out and relaxed their guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Spokane restaurants should shape up and incentivize the unvaccinated to go get vaccinated by allowing them to enter their establishment without being required to wear a mask so we can hit 70% andreturn to the real normal!

Jake Meyer

Spokane