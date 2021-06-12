Computers ease stress

This year has truly been the most crazy year of my life. From not being able to go to school full time, or not knowing if the school will get shut down, it has truly been a very stressful year for everyone.

Something that made it less stressful was having an organized way to see all of my work. My computer that the school handed out has made it way easier to see all of the work that I needed to get done and how much time I have to do it. It has also been a very effective way for teachers to post assignments or comments on our work.

I hope that moving forward we always have the option to use our computer for our work because it truly makes everything so much easier.

Gracie Martinsen

Spokane