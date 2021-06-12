English class “classics”

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Lord of the Flies,” “Romeo and Juliet.” These are some books that almost all of us have had the displeasure of reading. Books like these are undoubtedly well-written books, but must they be so sad?

Why can’t we read a book that is both well written and more upbeat than a child being bludgeoned to death with a boulder? We have plenty of exposure to anti-racism, enough to make me question why we need to hear about Southern culture discriminating against people from almost one hundred years ago. Adults teach us the importance of the dangers of young love, greatly exaggerated to the point that we don’t care.

Throughout the pandemic, we have been more down than we used to be, and when we finally get back to school and start reversing our sullen behavior, we get to read about a crazed 12-year-old on an island of death that makes us question our own sanity. I am sure if teachers looked hard enough, they could find a book that has the qualities of these “classics” and doesn’t cause emotional trauma that happens when one of the characters is brutally murdered.

When they ask us to read, the least they could do is give us a book that is slightly more current, and still exposes us to well-written literature. I know not everyone agrees with my sentiment, but ask some friends, see what they think of this.

Christoff Phillips

Spokane